Committee not happy with low turnout for Bill submission

Chair of the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, says he was not satisfied with the low turnout for submissions on the Referendum Bill and the Education Bill over the past four days.

Ratu Rakuita says the committee was expecting a higher turnout, given the significance of the Bills.

“We can’t force anyone to attend, but that does not dampen the spirit of the committee, as we still have one day here in Suva before we venture out of Suva.”

He adds that awareness was carried out prior to the submission dates, including flyers, media outreach, as well as social media promotion.

Ratu Rakuita says that despite these awareness efforts, the turnout remained low.

When queried on whether the committee is considering receiving digital submissions, as suggested by members of the public who took part in the process, Ratu Rakuita says this is something for Parliament to consider in relation to the standing order of Parliament.

