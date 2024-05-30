Commander meets Prof Varghese to shape on Fiji’s Foreign Policy

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

In a significant development aimed at shaping the future of Fiji’s international relations, the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Jone Kalouniwai, met with Professor Peter Varghese, Chancellor of the University of Queensland.

Professor Varghese, is spearheading the drafting of Fiji’s Foreign Policy White Paper, a pivotal document expected to redefine the nation’s foreign policy framework.

The meeting between Major General Kalouniwai and Professor Varghese highlighted the crucial role of the RFMF under the 2013 Constitution, particularly in the context of international engagement.

Major General Kalouniwai articulated the importance of RFMF’s contributions to global peacekeeping and security efforts, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to projecting an outward-looking stance on the international stage.



[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

He says the UN peacekeeping operations have not only enhanced Fiji’s reputation as a reliable partner in global security but also provided invaluable experience and training for Fijian troops.

Professor Varghese, acknowledged the significant impact of the RFMF’s international engagements.

He says the insights from the RFMF will be instrumental in shaping a foreign policy that aligns with Fiji’s national interests while promoting regional and global stability.

The meeting also explored into the strategic objectives of the White Paper.

The document aims to establish a coherent and pragmatic approach to foreign relations, reflecting Fiji’s aspirations for economic development, climate resilience, and enhanced regional cooperation.

The RFMF’s perspectives, particularly its experiences and lessons from international peacekeeping, are expected to provide a robust foundation for these strategic objectives.

The meeting between Major General Jone Kalouniwai and Professor Peter Varghese marks a significant step in the development of the White Paper.