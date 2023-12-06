Combating violence and preserving the environment

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

To establish a sustainable and resilient environment for the local community, the Namoli Youth Club partnered with the Women’s Fund to plant 150 mangroves at the village seashore last Saturday.

This significant activity was also organized by the Women’s Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to commemorate the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

This ongoing global campaign, running from November 25th to December 10th, aims to eliminate violence against women and girls by promoting gender equality and empowering individuals to take action.

The collaboration showcases a shared dedication to preserving the environment and working towards ending gender-based violence.