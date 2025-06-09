Colo-i-Suva project to reduce water loss by 9M liters: WAF

WAF Chief Executive Seru Soderberg. [Photo: FILE]

Water Authority of Fiji’s latest project in the Colo-i-Suva corridor is expected improving water supply by redistributing pressure across its network, reducing pipe bursts and cutting an estimated 9 million litres of water losses in affected areas.

Speaking to FBC News, WAF Chief Executive Seru Soderberg said the one year six month program is part of WAFs solution to ensuring water access and security in Fiji.

“We will be putting together a new project and putting up two 5 million litre capacity tanks up in Colo-i-Suva to be able to cater for not only the Colo-i-Suva area, but also Dokana i Suva, Tacirua, Khalsa, as well as the Upper Ridgeline. These are the communities that face the most impact whenever there is an issue with the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.”

The project allows water to be stored and released in a controlled manner through new pipelines, reservoirs, and pumping systems, ensuring stable pressure for communities from Colo-i-Suva and surrounding suburbs.

“This particular program, once we do this online, it will reduce demand on the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant by about nine million a day. Right now, we’re pumping nine million a day from Tamavua Treatment Plant to cover that ridgeline and everybody in that area.”

By lowering excessive pressure in ageing pipes, CEO Soderberg said the programme reduces leaks and infrastructure failures, allowing more treated water to reach households instead of being lost underground.

He further said the initiative will improve reliability, especially for elevated areas, and forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and future-proof the Suva-Nausori water network.

