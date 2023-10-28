Collective action to tackle violence against women

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji]

Addressing violence against women is a pressing issue that demands collective action.

Ministry for Women Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki emphasized this at the Cross-Country Exchange and Learning on Violence against Women Prevention workshop in Korea.

She adds that to tackle this problem effectively, educating individuals and communities about different forms of violence, their underlying causes, and prevention strategies is essential.

Nadakuitavuki highlights the need for a collective effort to challenge existing norms, promote gender equality, and eliminate violence against women.

The training program equipped participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to be part of the solution.

This training aimed to help participants understand the core values of violence against women prevention programs and learn how to adapt and implement them effectively in various contexts.

The participants came from a diverse range of countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, India, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam, and they gathered for a three-day workshop.