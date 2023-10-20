Collective action needed to bolster Pacific resilience

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A high-level panel convened this week to evaluate the progress of the Pacific’s resilience journey, focusing on the region’s preparedness against the looming threats of climate change and disaster risks.

Minister for Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, underscored the importance of international cooperation in supporting nations vulnerable to disasters.

He stresses that such cooperation should not only enhance resilience but also promote equitable development and shared knowledge.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori, highlighted the vital role of the private sector, infrastructure resilient investments, and supply chains in disaster risk management.

Last year, Pacific Islands Forum Leaders declared that the climate emergency facing the region is an existential threat that requires joint efforts to minimize and mitigate its impacts and strengthen resilience in all communities across the Pacific.

The high-level panel discussion was jointly organized by the Government, University of South Pacific, the Pacific Community, Pacific Island Forum Secretariat and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.