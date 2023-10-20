Collaborate with your High Commissioner: Rabuka

The Fijian diaspora in Brisbane was introduced to the new Fijian High Commissioner to Australia, Ajay Amrit, during an event last night.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka encouraged the diaspora to actively engage with Amrit in his new role.

Businessman Ajay Amrit was recently appointed as the High Commissioner, succeeding David Kolitagane.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka emphasized that Amrit’s role is to be attentive to the needs and concerns of the Fijian diaspora.

“As you continue to grow in your understanding of him and how he going to do what I tell him to do that our relationship and understanding of each other will improve, so please accept Mr Ajay Bhai Amrit.”

Rabuka also assured the diaspora that if they have any issues or matters related to the High Commissioner’s office, they can reach out to him directly.

Meanwhile, Amrit is already showing some level of commitment to the diaspora during a talanoa session last night.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the High Commissioner and his office for their dedicated work, particularly in support of the diaspora community.