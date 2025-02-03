COI to seek legal clarity

Kuliniasi Saumi [File Photo]

The termination of Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption’s Manager Investigations, Kuliniasi Saumi, has come under scrutiny.

A King’s Counsel is set to be instructed to provide an independent legal opinion on the matter.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason says Saumi was a key witness in the COI and was on the stand for four days, and the Commission of Inquiry wanted him to return for further questioning.

“Where we have got to now is that we are going to be instructing a KC and getting an opinion on the matter. Something that is independent just to get past the impasse.”

Mason says they have written again to the Judicial Services Commission, requesting Malimali’s suspension for the remainder of the inquiry, claiming her recent actions are affecting their work.

This follows the JSC’s initial response stating they lack the authority to take action.

Ten witnesses are left to give evidence which includes six Members of Parliament.

Currently Former Acting Commissioner of FICAC Frances Puleiwai is giving evidence to COI.

The COI is tasked with assessing and determining whether the appointment process of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of FICAC was conducted with integrity, fairness, and transparency, in accordance with the law.