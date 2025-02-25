COI in concluding stages

The Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is set to conclude by the end of this week.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason says a few remaining witnesses are being recalled for further testimony.

With the majority of witnesses already heard, Mason states that the inquiry is now focused on finalizing the remaining evidence.

She adds that the regional witness hearings are expected to wrap up by Thursday, with the final overseas witness also scheduled to testify soon.

“I think it shows that the COI is doing the work it was appointed to do. And certain people are resisting that. And I think that shows that the COI is actually very effective in what it’s doing.”

Meanwhile, FICAC Legal Manager, Laite Bokini-Ratu, was recalled as a witness today.

Tomorrow, terminated FICAC Manager of Investigations, Kuliniasi Saumi, is set to return to the stand.

This inquiry aims to determine the validity of Malimali’s appointment and whether the selection process adhered to established legal and ethical standards.

