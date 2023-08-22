Coalition government prioritizes agricultural advances

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad reassures that the Coalition Government will drive the agriculture sector in a way that contributes significantly to the economy.

Prasad highlighted this during his tour of the Koronivia Research Station yesterday.

He adds that the government is pleased that they’ve been able to increase the budget for the agriculture sector, and reassures that the budgetary provisions will be implemented in an efficient and effective manner.

As part of the Ministry of Finance’s planning office, Prasad said the office would assist the agriculture sector in connecting with institutions and seeking collaborators and donors.