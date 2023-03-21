Climate time bomb is ticking: UNSG

[Source: Supplied]

The world is likely to pass a dangerous temperature threshold within the next 10 years, pushing the planet past the point of catastrophic warming.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released yesterday from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), found that the world is likely to surpass its most ambitious climate target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures by the early 2030s.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warns that the climate time bomb is ticking and urged rich nations to slash emissions sooner after a new assessment from scientists says there is little time to lose in tackling climate change.

Guterres says the rate of temperature rise in the last half century is the highest in 2,000 years.

The UN Secretary General says the human-induced global warming of 1.1 degrees C has spurred changes to the earth’s climate that are unprecedented in recent human history.

“Humans are responsible for virtually all global heating over the last 200 years. The rate of temperature rise in the last half century is the highest in 2,000 years, concentrations of carbon dioxide are at their highest in at least 2 million years. The Climate time bomb is ticking.”

In his message, Guterres describes the sixth “synthesis report” from the IPCC as “a survival guide for humanity” and urged developed countries to commit to reaching net zero emissions by the earlier date of around 2040.

The synthesis report summarized findings from three expert assessments published between 2021 and 2022 that looked at the physical science, impacts, and mitigation of climate change.

The summary report is designed to provide clarity for policymakers as they consider further action to slash emissions.