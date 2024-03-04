Vosarogo urges global action on climate change

Lands Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo is stressing that the impacts of climate change are cross-cutting and encompassing on the lives of the people.

Vosarogo says they are working diligently to protect, sustainably manage and restore our fragile ecosystems.

He made the comments while delivering a statement in the United Nations Environment Assembly calling on environmental leaders to unwrap solutions to some of the gravest environmental challenges the globe is facing today.

Vosarogo says the globe is reeling under the self-inflicted, triple planetary crisis that has bearings on the very core of their existence and Fiji is no exception.

He adds they must ensure that as one global family, Fiji adopt best practices to conserve, protect, manage and restore nature.

Vosarogo told the Assembly that Fiji is committed to end plastic pollution, halt biodiversity loss and build resilience to climate change.

He adds that as a small island nation, Fiji is incorporating Nature Based Solutions to its planning and designs to address societal challenges due to climate change and disaster-related risks.

He states that Fiji’s commitment to address the triple planetary crisis is further bolstered by national policies that focus on specific sectors vulnerable to climate impacts, such as agriculture, water resources, and coastal management.

He states that these policies not only address immediate climate-related challenges but also align with long-term sustainability goals.