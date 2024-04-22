Minister urges climate resilient village planning

[Source: Supplied]

Minister for Rural Development Sakiasi Ditoka is urging village committees to prioritize development planning in the face of climate change.

Ditoka emphasizes the importance of committee members taking responsibility for the benefit of their villages and communities.

“We are now seeing the impact and effects of climate change in our communities. Let’s not be surprised when we see water flowing into the village. That is why we are urging the development committee in villages to be aware of all the impacts and take responsibility for outlining plans for the benefit of the whole community.”

Article continues after advertisement



Minister for Rural Development Sakiasi Ditoka

The Minister also stresses the commitment of the Ministry and its counterparts to enhance the well-being of villages and communities.

Ditoka says through collaborative efforts between village development committees and government ministries, there is hope for a resilient and sustainable future guided by awareness, responsibility, and collective action.