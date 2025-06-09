Climate disasters wreck communities

Pacific Island countries face escalating threats from climate change.

Cyclones, rising seas, and collapsed infrastructure are destroying communities.

UN Resident Coordinator to the Pacific Dirk Wagener states the UN and partners have responded to over 19 climate emergencies in nine years.

Article continues after advertisement

Tropical Cyclone Winston alone cost Fiji nearly 31 percent of its GDP. Humanitarian workers deliver relief and their efforts must be recognized.

“In 2024, 377 humanitarian workers were killed, the deadliest year on record. Wagener says tribute alone is not enough and words must be matched with action.”

The Global Humanitarian Overview launched a $44 billion appeal to aid 180 million people, yet only 13 percent has been funded. Wagener calls for urgent action from all partners.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.