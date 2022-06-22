Climate change increases vulnerability

Climate change adds new layers of vulnerability to people in Pacific Island countries, including Fiji.

While launching the World Food Programme’s 2021 Annual Programme, WFP’s Pacific Multi-Country Office Director Alpha Bah says climate change is the greatest threat exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bah says the pandemic also highlighted the need to work in collaboration as they realize that a crisis of this magnitude cannot be tackled alone.

“This reinstates WFP’s own approach which engages with and is bringing together regional and local partners through our logistics, emergency telecommunications and food security clusters.”

Bah says WFP continues to strengthen its partnerships with local and regional organizations in the Pacific to help vulnerable communities.

He says WFP stepped up to address the increasing need to strengthen capacity in emergency preparedness and response.

The WFP launched its 2021 Annual Report today, which highlights the programs’ major accomplishments and challenges, for its executive board, governments, donors, and partners.