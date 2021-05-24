Climate change effects irreversible

It is much clearer now that some of the changes caused by climate change are irreversible says World Meteorological Organization Deputy Secretary-General, Doctor Elena Manaenkova.

Referring to the latest report by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Doctor Manaenkova says sea-level rise will continue in any temperature regime and scenario.

In Fiji, many villagers have already lost their ancestral grounds and their farming land due to rising sea levels.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the warming continues at an unprecedented speed and in some parts of the South-West Pacific this is increasing at more than three times the global average rate.

“We are very concerned with the heat waves on the land and on the sea – the marine heatwaves. Out of the main killers on the planet – droughts, floods, storms – heat waves are rising in the first five kilos because of the temperature change. We also see the marine heat waves posing challenges here and there. We also see record ice melting both in the sea, in the glaciers, and the ice sheets.”

Fijians in rural and maritime areas largely rely on the sea for food and livelihood.

The Secretary-General stresses that vulnerable nations who are affected should start preparing now.

“Especially islands, especially coastal areas, there will be more coastal risks, but also the melting of glaciers will be irreversible. We cannot change it anymore. We can only delay the moment when they will be all gone and be better prepared for the new water regime.”

The WMO in its ‘Climate change increases threats in South West Pacific’ report highlights that sea-level rise is already having a major impact on society, economies, and ecosystems in Pacific Islands.

In Fiji, more than 40 communities have been earmarked for relocation due to sea-level rise, saltwater intrusion, and other water-related hazards.