Clean water push for Macuata and Serua communities

Over 5,000 Fijians in seven rural communities and five schools in Macuata and Serua are expected to benefit from the newly launched MF602 Rural WASH Programme.

The $2.1 million initiative, which was launched yesterday in Suva, aims at strengthening access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene in underserved areas.

Speaking during the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the program will see the construction of 50 sanitation units, each fitted with black water treatment systems.

This also includes training over 200 community members to manage these critical services sustainably.

Professor Prasad adds that the initiative is more than infrastructure development, as it is about building resilient communities that can safeguard their health and manage their future with dignity.

“So this is not just about building physical infrastructure. It is about building resilient communities. We are giving people the tools to manage their future, safeguard their health, and live with dignity.”

Professor Prasad states that the initiative will also support ongoing national efforts to ensure that no one, especially in remote communities, is left behind in terms of basic services.

This initiative is led by the Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation in partnership with the New Zealand Government and local stakeholders.

