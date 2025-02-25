Clean-up underway in Lakeba following TC Rae

Clean-up efforts have begun in Lakeba, Lau, following the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Rae.

Ratu Finau Secondary School teacher, Adi Sai Daumeke, says that strong winds damaged the roofs of two teachers’ cottages.

While residents remain safe, Daumeke reports significant damage to trees.

She adds that the island is facing water supply disruptions, which are posing challenges to recovery efforts.

“Teachers are working on our school tank because there is no water at the moment. The electricity supply has already been restored.”

Teachers at Ratu Finau Secondary School have already started clearing debris from the school grounds as part of the clean-up.

Meanwhile, only one family sought shelter at the evacuation center after their home’s roof began leaking during the cyclone.

Authorities and residents continue working together to restore normalcy.