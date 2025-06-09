Civil service on duty, schools closed

A fake notice claiming no work today for all civil servants is circulating online and has been dismissed by the government.

The Ministry of Civil Service states the graphic stating no work today is false. It adds the message is deliberate disinformation meant to mislead the public and undermine official communications.

The Ministry confirms all civil servants are to resume duties today with specific arrangements in place.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Western Division, only essential services will operate. In the Northern, Eastern and Central Divisions, all civil servants are to report to work as normal.

Permanent Secretaries have been directed to ensure staff are informed and that essential services in the Western Division remain fully operational.

Meanwhile, schools across the country are closed today due to heavy rain and flooding.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said the decision was made with the National Disaster Risk Management Office based on reports from District Education Offices.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.