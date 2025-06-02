City planning needs diverse voices, says Malagi

Suva’s first Voluntary Local Review has pushed for greater inclusion of women and youth in city planning and governance.

Director of Hearts with Vision Cooperatives, Salote Malagi says the data in the VLR research report reveals urgent issues affecting children and other vulnerable groups

Malagi says the data gathered in the review provides clear guidance on how to bridge gaps in gender representation and youth participation.

She says the troubling findings in the VLR research report related to child injuries, should serve as a wake-up call while calling for more women participation.

“If we adapt to the needs of the vulnerable, our children and every other vulnerable community then we are addressing a lot of the issues that are being raised both in the community level and National level.”

Malagi adds that the data collected for the VLR comes from individuals within homes and communities and must guide actions that directly support those most at risk.

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma says the VLR sets a strong foundation for aligning Suva’s plans with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on gender equality and Goal 11 on sustainable cities.

She adds that the Ministry will work with councils to support these efforts by providing technical resources and training opportunities, while also encouraging community groups to become key partners in sustainable urban action.

