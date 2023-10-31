Cikobia students brave dry-spell for Year Eight Exams

Six students of Cikobia District School in Vanua Levu are sitting for their Fiji Year Eight Examination despite the water shortage on the island.

The remote island is experiencing scarcity of water after a month-long dry spell.

Cikobia District Representative, Jasa Ratumuri says they were saving up water to prepare the students for their examination.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been praying about our situation. We have faith in God to give us rain and we believe in the government to act immediately on our plight for water.”

Ratumuri says the four villages have rallied to provide the necessary support for their children, as they prioritize education for their future generation.

The district representative says the water-crisis has not spared anyone, and they have all shared the same plea for the government to act immediately.

29 students from four villages attend Cikobia District School.

A total of 19, 523 candidates are registered to sit for the Fiji Year Eight Examination at 712 centres around the country, from today until Thursday.