CID investigates assault video

[File Photo]

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department and Southern Division have taken into custody the man who was captured on video assaulting a youth for allegedly stealing his phone.

This is confirmed by Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew who says the video, which is being widely circulated on social media, is being investigated by the joint team, and attempts are now being made to locate the victim.

As investigations continue, Commissioner Chew says they’re again pleading with members of the public not to resort to violence to resolve issues.

He says the excessive consumption of alcohol will always lead to trouble and tragedy, particularly if people fail to step in or stop situations before things get out of control.

The Commissioner says we all have a role to play, and it is unfortunate to see such behaviour, particularly with youths, who fail to understand that the excessive consumption of alcohol has serious consequences not only for themselves but others.

He adds it is important for those who can, to step in and stop such situations from getting out of hand, and for people to call the Police.

The Fiji Police Force is calling on families, community, and religious leaders to assist in addressing this behavioural issue and intervene where and when possible.