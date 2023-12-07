CIC to work on proper licensing regime

[File Photo]

The Construction Industry Council has affirmed its dedication to preventing the exploitation of the sector by dishonest individuals.

General Secretary Alvin Singh reveals a plan for a proper licensing regime set out for the different sectors of the building industry.

Singh says they are undertaking collaborative action to solve the issue of unscrupulous individuals who are tarnishing the image of the industry through substandard work.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the CIC General Secretary, they are working on the licensing of builders, subcontractors, and consultants.

“CIC is also working with a lot of government agencies and the government to make sure that we have a proper licensing regime set out for the different sectors of the building industry. Licensing is very important, and that would eventually minimize the complaints that actually come to the FCCC, or Consumer Council.”

Singh adds that they are concerned about the number of complaints they are receiving, and licensing will solve the issue to some extent.

He adds that licensing will also solve major issues like standards as they will be able to monitor the services and performances of individuals.