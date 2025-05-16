Churches toughen stance on domestic violence

Churches across the country are reinforcing their commitment to social justice by adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward domestic violence and crime.

Faith leaders have emphasized that places of worship must be safe, supportive spaces that actively condemn all forms of violence and abuse.

Evangelical Fellowship General Secretary, Simione Tugi, states that this reflects a growing awareness of the church’s role in addressing societal issues and supporting vulnerable members of the community.

“They have to report it to the police straight away and let the law take over. The time of trying to handle things internally is over; it is destroying us, especially the I-taukei. If there are any elements of crime, then you must report them. The culture of silence has to stop.”

Tugi says this stance aligns with broader efforts by religious and civil society organizations to promote peace, accountability, and healing through faith-based action.

