As Christians celebrate Easter Sunday today, the most important day in the Christian calendar, churches were filled with believers singing hymns and offering prayers to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Head of the Catholic Church, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong this morning reminded the congregation of the importance of respecting all of God’s creation.

“So every sickness that you have this morning , the same holy spirit that raised Jesus from the dead lives in you, thats why the Bible says we must cheer up the gifts of God, we must cheer up our faith.”

Meanwhile, Reverend Suliasi Kurulo, the President of the Christian Mission Fellowship International, stressed the significance of cherishing the gift of life given by God, noting that the Holy Spirit lives in everybody’s soul.



“When we seek Christ and see the Holy Spirit like this, we should respect and care for all of creation, for all people, all races, Christians , Hindu, Muslim they are all image of Christ.”

Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his crucifixion.



It symbolizes the triumph of life over death, love over hate, and good over evil.

As Christians reflect on the significance of this day, they are reminded that the events that took place almost 2,000 years ago remain important today.



