Chinese visit not about–scoring: Bainimarama

Geopolitical point scoring means nothing to a nation whose communities are slipping beneath rising seas, whose jobs have been lost to a pandemic and families impacted by the rapid rise in food prices.

This was the point made by Voreqe Bainimarama at a joint statement this afternoon with Chinese State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

Bainimarama has also called on international media covering Wang’s visit to rise above their punditry and focus on how to solve these problems together.

The Prime Minister adds he had excellent discussions on how the two nations can strengthen partnerships to take on the greatest threats facing the Pacific.

He also says the meeting was guided by mutual respect and the common interest of the continued socio-economic progress of citizens in both countries.

Bainimarama and Wang also co-chaired the second, China Pacific Island Forum Leaders Meeting.

The Prime Minister states any new regional agreement will only be on the basis of consensus among all ten member countries, with a key focus on Blue Pacific initiatives.

On the back of security concerns from Australia and the United States about China’s growing influence in the region, this meeting would have set the platform for Chinese engagement with the Pacific.

According to overseas media part of Wang’s visit is to sign a broad cooperation agreement with Pacific leaders.