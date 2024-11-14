China steps up health aid, offers scholarships

Fiji’s healthcare sector is set to benefit from a strengthened partnership with the Chinese government, which is pledging further support tailored to the specific needs of hospitals.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, says the ongoing collaboration will continue to focus on both immediate medical assistance and long-term capacity building in the sector.

The cooperation is not just about offering free medical services but also includes a strategic focus on personnel training.

“We also would like to provide the medical you the instrument facilities, and we’re also willing to facilitate the exchange of the doctors and also of the officials in the public ministries to promote the medical development in Fiji.”

Jian adds a key focus will be on offering scholarships for Fijian medical professionals to further their education in China.

“The scholarships are for the doctors to receive further study in China, and we will do more in this regard in the future. And also, you know, now, you know, the Guangdong province of China has set up the very close, you know, health cooperation with Fiji.”

As part of the ongoing collaboration, China is also committed to providing essential medical equipment and technology to support Fiji’s healthcare infrastructure.