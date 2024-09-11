China steps-in to address rice production challenges

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture with support from China is tackling the decline in rice production that has resulted from rural-to-urban migration and shifting weather patterns.

Senior Agriculture Officer Inosi Vulawalu says interest in rice farming diminished over the years but the Ministry is committed to reversing this trend through various initiatives.

The Ministry has begun consultations with interested farmers, forming clusters, and introducing advanced mechanization techniques to boost rice production in Navua.

A key component of this effort is the establishment of an off-season rice demonstration plot, which offers comprehensive training for farmers.



The initiative aims to enhance food security by encouraging more farmers to take up rice cultivation, thus reducing reliance on imported rice.

China Aid Fiji team leader Chen Huazao says research reveals a significant number of elderly rice farmers in Fiji with most being between 50 and 70 years old.

This presents an opportunity for younger landowners to engage in rice farming with the support and guidance of Chinese experts.

Challenges identified in Fiji’s rice production include inadequate land preparation, improper fertilizer use, pest and weed control issues, and inefficient planting methods.

The Chinese experts have also set up ten additional rice demonstration bases across various locations including Navua, Koronivia Research Station, Fiji National University, and Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute, further supporting Fiji’s rice revitalization efforts.