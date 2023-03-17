China reaffirms support for Fiji’s agricultural sector

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu (left), Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Fiji, Zhou Jian.Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

China has reaffirmed their support for Fiji’s agricultural sector through resources, training, and expertise.

As the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu received a courtesy visit from the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Fiji, Zhou Jian, yesterday.

Rayalu highlighted some areas of concern, such as markets for seasonal commodities like ginger.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there is a need for Chinese experts to train the engineers involved in waterway projects.

The ambassador requested the ministry recommend some communities and farms for him to visit and identify the problems and means to address them.

He also stated that they will continue their engagement in Juncao technology and Rice projects in Fiji.