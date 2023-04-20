China ready to assist Fiji Parliament

China is ready to support technical training and capacity-building for Fijian Parliament staff.

This was said by Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian during his courtesy visit to Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu yesterday.

Ratu Naiqama acknowledged China’s previous assistance to the Fijian Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Naiqama and the Chinese Ambassador discussed on strengthening inter-parliamentary engagements between Parliament and China’s National People’s Congress, as well as exchanges between Members of Parliament of the two countries.