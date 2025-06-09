China fires back at claims over PIF meeting

The Chinese Embassy in Tonga has rejected claims that China is interfering in the Pacific Islands Forum.

It was responding to recent media reports around the upcoming Leaders’ Meeting in Solomon Islands.

The Embassy said suggestions of China excluding itself from the Forum dialogue are false.

It called the reports misleading and said they distort facts and confuse the public.

China states it has always supported Pacific Island Countries (PICs) through cooperation and mutual respect.

It has taken part in every Forum dialogue since the mechanism was set up. The Embassy said China values the Forum and uses the platform to support development in the region.

The statement also addressed the issue of Taiwan. China said Taiwan was not a sovereign state and has never been a dialogue partner or observer of the Forum.

It said past mentions of Taiwan in Forum communiques were mistakes that should be corrected.

According to the Embassy, the Forum Troika had already agreed to delete Taiwan-related content from last year’s communique. China welcomed that decision and called it appropriate.

The Embassy said attempts to bring Taiwan into Forum discussions violate the one-China principle.

It accused unnamed countries of using the Taiwan issue to divide the region and shift focus away from development goals.

China has called on all parties to respect the one-China principle, stop spreading false information, and support unity in the Pacific.

