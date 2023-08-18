Children’s safety paramount: Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging parents to exercise due diligence and be vigilant of the current weather conditions in local areas and to take care of students

He says all the Divisional Education Officers, District Officers, Heads of Schools have also been advised to exercise discretion in monitoring the weather in their local areas.

Radrodro says parents need to be mindful of sudden drastic weather changes including flash flooding, over flowing rivers, broken bridges or damaged blocked roads.

He is also advising all heads is school to stay in contact with the District, Divisional, Police and National Disaster Management Office for more information.