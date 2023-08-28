Children selling drugs to earn money: ACP Driu

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says arrests for unlawful possession of illicit drugs involving children are highly linked to children being targeted by suppliers.

Therefore, the Fiji Police Force is calling on parents to be vigilant about their children’s activities and strictly monitor who they are spending their time with.

ACP Driu says the recent arrests indicate a shift in peddling areas to popular spots frequented by juveniles and youths.

He adds that as the focus intensifies on known drug suppliers and distributors, children could be targeted to sell drugs as they would be considered unlikely suspects.

The Assistant Commissioner for Operations says that while some children may be lured by the opportunity to earn money, the message that needs to be reiterated is the long-term consequences for their education and future.

ACP Driu assures members of the public that concerted efforts are being made throughout the five policing divisions to curb drugs, and this is testament to the increase in drug-related offenses during the month of July.

He adds that collaborative efforts between the police and other stakeholders, such as the Fiji Detector Dog Unit, have led to a number of arrests and seizures of drugs ready for distribution over the past few days.