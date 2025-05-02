Children face rising dental health crisis

[Source: Ministry of Health / Facebook]

Urgent action is needed to address rising dental health issues among children in Fiji.

Kadavu Dental Officer Dr. Mijieli Gaunavinaka highlighted an increasing number of children, some as young as 10, undergoing permanent tooth extractions.

He says the rise in cases is linked to poor diets high in sugar, limited dental care, and a lack of awareness around oral hygiene.

Dr. Gaunavinaka urges parents and communities to prioritize regular dental check-ups and better hygiene habits to protect children’s health and smiles.

He adds that improving oral health is not just about appearance but is also crucial to overall well-being.

