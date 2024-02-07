Child allegedly beaten by father taken into state care

Minister for Women and Children, Lynda Tabuya

The seven-year-old who was allegedly beaten by her father earlier this month has been taken under state care.

The man allegedly beat his daughter on February 2nd, and a video of the alleged incident has been circulating on social media.

Minister for Women and Children, Lynda Tabuya, has confirmed the girl is currently admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva and is in stable condition.

She is recovering from her injuries.

Tabuya claims the child does not feel safe around her family.

“She has family members up there, and we believe that she needs to be in a safe house that receives counselling via child counsellors and that child psychologist to help her through the trauma that she has faced. This merciless beating that she faces is captured in the video.”

Tabuya adds the girl has been interviewed by a Social Welfare Officer in the presence of a Juvenile Officer from the Fiji Police Force.

Meanwhile, the child’s 43-year-old father will reappear in the Nausori Magistrates Court in the next two weeks.

Ratu Kinijoji Katonivere is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Katonivere has been remanded in custody and he will be produced in court again on 19th February for bail application.

The video of the alleged beating surfaced on social media after he was remanded.