Chief urges villagers to build funds

Ratu Viliame Seruvakula

At the Great Council of Chiefs meeting held yesterday, the head of the council, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, encouraged villages across Fiji to establish development funds that will support their communities in times of need.

He explains that this initiative is a long-term goal to be implemented across provinces, ensuring that villagers understand the benefits and positive impacts such funds can bring.

Ratu Viliame emphasises that committees will be formed to guarantee transparency, and maritime communities will also be consulted and included in the process.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that every village will receive guidance and support, but they must also be prepared to sustain themselves when the need arises.

Ratu Viliame further notes that this work will be carried out in collaboration with the government, ensuring that these resources can sustain communities during challenging times.

He stresses the urgency of acting now, given the changing circumstances facing the nation.

He reminds villagers that the Great Council of Chiefs cannot compel them to generate income; it can only provide advice and encouragement.

He says it is up to each community to take responsibility and act decisively for its own future

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.