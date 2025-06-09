Chiefs demand voice on marine resources law

The Great Council of Chiefs said it was not properly consulted on the proposed Customary Usage of Marine Areas Bill.

The Council has raised concern over how the draft law was handled.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula said chiefs only learned of the draft after it was prepared.

He states the Bill deals with foreshores and maritime resources, which are closely linked to customary ownership and traditional authority.

The matter was discussed during a special two-day meeting ahead of the Council’s May sitting. The draft was presented to members, and legal advisers gave a detailed briefing.

Ratu Viliame says he has since met with the responsible Minister. He assured that both sides agreed the draft remains open for further consultation.

The Council has referred the Bill to a subcommittee for deeper review.

Ratu Viliame said formal recommendations would be made once that review is complete.

