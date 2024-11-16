Chiefs call for urban reps to tackle drug abuse

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula (left)

The Great Council of Chiefs has raised alarm over the increasing issue of drug abuse in urban areas particularly within town settlements.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula said that while rural villages remain largely unaffected by the problem, urban settlements especially those in and around Suva are seeing rising concerns related to drug use.

Ratu Viliame explained that while rural communities are relatively untouched by the drug abuse crisis, there is a growing disconnect between urban settlers and their home villages, contributing to social challenges, including drug-related issues.

In response to these concerns, Ratu Viliame proposed a solution that involves strengthening ties between urban settlers and their rural communities.

“One of the biggest concerns is how we stay connected with our Itaukei people in the settlements. There have been numerous discussions on how we can bridge that gap and ensure the community stays united despite the challenges.”

One suggestion during the discussions is for village chiefs to designate local representatives in urban areas.

These representatives would serve as points of contact for villagers living in cities, helping to maintain communication and foster a sense of connection with their home villages.

“We belong to a communal society. If we don’t stay connected, we risk losing sight of each other. If we don’t look after our people, then they start looking after themselves. It’s important to maintain that link.”

For example, Ratu Viliame stated that if people from his village in rural Fiji were working or residing in Suva, he would appoint a local representative to gather the villagers, facilitate regular meetings and ensure ongoing communication between the urban settlers and village leadership.

These representatives would also attend village meetings, ensuring that both the urban and rural populations are kept informed and connected.

The chair also highlighted the growing migration trend from rural villages to urban centers in search of work.

While urban settlers are seen as important contributors to the welfare of their villages, Ratu Viliame emphasized that this relationship must be reciprocal.

For the connection to be meaningful, Ratu Viliame explained, there must be mutual support and regular communication between urban residents and their ancestral villages to help address issues such as drug abuse and other social challenges.