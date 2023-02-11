Chaudhry questions Nasese project

Mahendra Chaudhry. [File Photo]

The Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry says it does not support the extension of the $600 million Nasese foreshore hotel or tourism development project by Tian Lun Investment Pte Ltd.

He says there are many serious questions pertaining to the credentials of the company that need to be investigated.

He says Tian Lun Investment was granted a 5-year development lease over 36 hectares of state land in September 2018.

Chaudhry claims that it did not undertake any noticeable work on the land for a good four years.

He says it is unbelievable that a company proposing to undertake a development of $600 million would do so virtually, having no public information on its past activities and without the support of a holding or parent company.

Chaudhry says not much is known about the company as it was first registered on September 13, 2016, with one Chinese national, Li Jialin, as the director.

He also states that one Peter Ledua was named as the contact person.

The company’s office address was given as Lot 73 Gordon Street, Suva.

Chaudhry says the company was re-registered on March 2, 2021, with a change of address for its registered office to Level 2 Stands House, 2 Gordon Street, Suva.

However, the Labour Leader says the shareholding has changed from $6 million to $250,000.

He says Li Jialin remained the sole director and shareholder, a one-man company.

Chaudhry also claims that the Registrar of Companies records show no annual returns were filed by the company between 2016 and 2022.

He says the company did not disclose its primary activity in the registration form, which stated: “Not applicable to the company or foreign company.”

He also states that a Google search of the company shows only Investment Fiji on the screen.

Chaudhry says inquiries at IF revealed that they had no contact with the company and no information on the so-called $600 million proposed development project.

He reveals that further inquiries with the Lands Department revealed nothing of interest.

He is asking whether due diligence was done on the company prior to the grant of the development lease in 2016.

Chaudhry says the environmental impact issue is another big question about which the people must decide.

He says there are many issues that need a thorough investigation.