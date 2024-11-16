Chaudhary slams government for inaction

Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhary

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhary alleges that the Coalition Government ousted FijiFirst but introduced its form of nepotism and cronyism.

At the FLP’s Annual Delegates Conference today, Chaudhary criticized the appointment of individuals to key positions without merit, using the controversial presidential appointment as an example.

He also condemned the government for failing to fulfill promises including reducing the cost of living, cutting ministerial salaries and ensuring an independent legal system.

Chaudhary pointed to other unkept commitments such as improving healthcare, investing in housing and climate change and addressing out-migration, government debt and the sugar industry.

He also claimed the government had made little headway on social issues like domestic violence, drugs and corruption despite numerous public assurances.

Expressing concern over the economy and rising social distress, Chaudhary accused the government of lacking morality and becoming increasingly dysfunctional.

The FLP leader reaffirmed that his party remains the only strong opposition voice, stressing the importance of Labour’s role moving forward.

Chaudhary stated that FLP would focus on charting a path to the next election with a commitment to making a meaningful difference.

FBC News has contacted Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for comment on the issues raised by Chaudhary but has not yet received a response.