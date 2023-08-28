Changing projection possible: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says some economists had projected slow growth in the coming years; however, he is optimistic this can change.

He made the comment at the unveiling of the BSP Life $1 billion investment plaque.

Rabuka says that our economy is projected to grow by 8% this year and could decrease next year and the following year.

Article continues after advertisement

“However, these two gentlemen who came in tonight put a little pin in the bubble and said next year, it‘ll only be 3.8 unless we do something dramatic, and the following year it will go even lower, further down to 3%, so it’s up to all of us to maintain that growth. We can all work together, and we can achieve it.”

Rabuka is optimistic that tourism will remain the mainstay of our economy in the short and medium term, and its continued success is vital to our economy.

The Prime Minister is urging all Fijians to work together in collaboration to maintain economic growth.