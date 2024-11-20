Changes in ethical foundation contributes to child abuse

The ethical foundations of Fijian society have undergone significant changes, altering how children are valued.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga believes this shift has contributed to a concerning rise in cases of child abuse and neglect.

The Executive Director emphasizes the need for a collective societal reflection on the inconsistency between the professed value placed on children and the actions taken to protect them.

Article continues after advertisement

“So much of that reflection is required for us as a society, as communities, as stakeholders. Because in the future of Fiji, we have to be able to prepare those who are going to live in that future for the challenges of that context.”

Catanasiga calls for a shift in focus from addressing the symptoms of abuse to tackling its root causes.

To address that, Catanasiga believes that one needs to bring attention to what continues to plague our efforts for protecting our children and ensuring that the future of our country is protected.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Officer Shairana Ali points out the importance of educating communities on recognizing the signs of abuse and acting decisively to protect children.

“The most important part is that we need to work together to change mindsets and attitudes. Often child abuse goes unreported because of fear or shame and also because of the normalization of violence or lack of understanding about what abuse actually looks like.

As child abuse and neglect remain pressing issues in Fiji, both FCOSS and Save the Children Fiji reaffirm their commitment to advocating for systemic change and empowering communities to protect the nation’s most vulnerable.