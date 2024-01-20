Change of PM part of proposal to SODELPA board management

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Working Committee will be making a proposal to the Management Board next Friday that they want the Prime Minister to change.

They will propose that Sitiveni Rabuka be removed from the PM post and that it be given to the current Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica.

The working committee will also propose that the dismissed Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro, maintain his ministerial portfolio.

SODELPA’s working committee was in a meeting all day today to deliberate on Rabuka’s decision to dismiss Radrodro from the cabinet.

General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says these are the resolutions of the working committee that will now make a proposal to the management board when the board convenes a meeting next Friday.

Takayawa says they have a coalition agreement, and they need to be consulted first before any decisions about their members in cabinet are made.

“We have tolerated enough incompetence. We are here to work with them, with the current coalition government, to make sure that the coalition survives for the next four years, but this tolerance is going slim every day when doing this kind of thing.”

He says part of the coalition agreement was to have a monthly meeting, but unfortunately, last year they had only two meetings, which is quite concerning.

Takayawa adds that all the letters of concern sent to the Prime Minister in the last six months have yet to receive a response, which again questions the coalition agreement.

Meanwhile, the working committee has advised Radrodro to remain as the Minister for Education while awaiting the management board meeting, which will determine the next options available and the future of the party.