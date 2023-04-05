Change in mindset needed to achieve SDG’s: Shameem

University of Fiji’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaista Shameem says achieving sustainable development goals requires a change of mindset.

Shameem says this can be achieved through the adoption of new policies and plans.

UniFiji recently submitted a proposal for Fiji to switch from its current linear economic model to a circular model to the fiscal review committee to achieve this goal in the next seven years.

Shameem says there is an urgency for a shift as the environment and marine resources continue to be threatened by increased waste production.

“To advise the government that this is the only way in which you’re going to be able to manage your resources and be able to grow the economy and ensure that people are no longer in poverty and also ensure that everyone in society, whether it’s the government or businesses or the individual, will benefit in the long run.”

Shameem says the government needs to implement the reuse, reduce, and recycle business plan at the national level to further reduce the harm caused to the environment.

“And so it’s not like you’re taxing all businesses just because they’re businesses. But if you’re causing harm to the environment or if you’re taking away resources and not replenishing their resources, not reproducing those resources, and you’re taking their resources or whatever benefits away from a particular country, then you need to just pay the taxes.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reiterated that the committee will take the views of the people into account.

A four-year implementation plan has also been submitted to the review committee.

This includes the roles that businesses, organizations, the government, and educational institutions need to play in these periods.