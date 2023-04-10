Chand receives prestigious award in Dubai

[Photo supplied]

From struggling with his weight during university to becoming a globally recognized youth leader and fitness influencer, Nehal Chand’s story is one of hard work, determination, and passion.

Chand’s interest in developing leadership skills and empowering youth in Fiji has earned him the prestigious 2023 Emerging Leaders Award at the Global Youth Leadership Summit.

The 23-year-old’s dedication to his work and self-belief has driven him to achieve great things.

“It’s a country director for Global Youth Parliament here in Fiji and it is not an established organization in Fiji at the moment. But they gave me some events to handle and some workshops to attend and organize and they were really impressed by my work. That’s why they decided to award me this at Dubai award ceremony.”



Through his fitness journey, Chand has also shown that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

“I started the journey for the weight loss and now I’m helping other people to lose weight as well because I think health is wealth. If you are fit enough, you can do anything you want. You want to achieve anything.”

He transformed himself, losing weight and gaining confidence in his abilities.

“I would like to say that if you are interested in any field, if you are interested in leadership or any other kind of field, just be confident about yourself and don’t worry about what people will say about you.”

Chand’s story is an inspiration to many, a testament to the power of self-belief and determination in achieving success.



