Chalmers happy to have been part of Fiji Airports

Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka (left), Outgoing Fiji Airports Chief Executive Rowan Chalmers.

Outgoing Fiji Airports Chief Executive Rowan Chalmers says he is proud to have been part of the team during his short stint.

In a circular sent to Fiji Airports staff, Chalmers will leave the company as his contract will expire soon and the position has been advertised.

Chalmers says he has enjoyed the experience ever since being appointed in August last year.

“You know the new Government had a view that they wanted to take the airports in a different direction and that’s their prerogative. I’ve been pleased to be part of the Fiji Airports team and the family here and as you saw here today these are passionate people doing great work.”

Chalmers will stay on over the next few weeks in order for a smooth transition.

He previously worked at Fiji Airways and was the Executive General Manager Operations, Airports, Inflight Services and Freight from 2016 to 2018.