Chakravarty to host free Kathak cultural workshop

Indian Kathak dancer and teacher Avijeet Chakravarty is in Fiji to lead a free cultural workshop that is opening new doors for local learners.

The six-week program, running from December 8 to January 16, brings one of India’s oldest classical dance forms to the community.

Chakravarty says it focuses on rhythm, expression and the values that come with this traditional art.

He states that the workshop combines performance, learning, and cultural education.

“You learn dance, vocal, and instrumental after that. First, you learn what is the etiquette is and what the manners. How do you give respect to the elders, and also how do you give respect to the younger also.”

Year six student Shagun Gupta says learning Kathak has helped her connect with her roots and feel more confident.

“Like I am more like I feel so like next to my roots and culture. I feel connected to it like so much now and it like make me flexible.”

USP Senior Lecturer Jashwini Narayan says Kathak brings happiness and balance.

“And I can’t really explain the happiness I get from dancing. It’s an activity that makes me the most happiest. And for me, it’s also a very good exercise, because the entire body moves. The eyes, the facial expression, the hand gestures, the footwork.”

Participant Suman Chandra says Kathak has allowed her to achieve a lifelong dream, calling it a dance that connects people to their culture and to one another.

“It makes you a better person, it teaches you time management, it keeps you healthy, it connects you with the people, it connects you with the roots and it also connects you with dance form.”

Registration is open through ICCR Suva’s Facebook page, with all sessions free for those eager to learn and move to the rhythm of tradition.

