Certified trainers important for region: Minister

Minister for Home Affair, Pio Tikoduadua says the impact of having more certified trainers within our region cannot be underestimated.

Tikoduadua says this will contribute to the overall development and professionalism of law enforcement agencies, enhance regional security, and promote peace and stability in communities.

He made the comments while speaking to twenty-four participants from nine United Nations member countries yesterday.

These participants have started their Architecture Programme Certified Instructor Development Course for Asia Pacific Region.

The participants are from law enforcement organizations from Fiji Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mongolia, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tuvalu, and Australia.

The training is facilitated by the UN Department of Peace Operations, Police Division and Integrated Training Services and is funded by the US Embassy in Suva.



Tikoduadua says by equipping ourselves with specialized training packages, we ensure that our foot remains firmly in the door when peacekeeping opportunities arise.

Moreover, he adds, Fiji has made commitments to its regional partners to be a hub for peacekeeping training, bringing this vital training closer to our doorstep.

Course Director Amod Gurung, says the training intends to build a pool of trainers who they shall call upon for respective activities across the globe.

The training will end on July 14th.