Certification dispute ends

New Zealand’s senior barrister Janet Mason and Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu

New Zealand’s senior barrister, Janet Mason, has confirmed receiving a personal apology from Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu regarding an oversight in her application for a practitioner’s certificate.

Mason told the media that the issue with LPU has been resolved, and she has accepted the apology extended to her by the Chief Registrar.

The Chief Registrar yesterday released a statement acknowledging an oversight by his Legal Practitioners Unit in the matter relating to Mason’s application to practice in the country.

Meanwhile, 15 more witnesses are yet to give evidence in the inquiry to determine the validity of Barbara Malimali’s appointment as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Mason says she is confident they should complete the interviews by next week.

“We are trying to, but I think it’s more realistic that it’s Friday.”

Meanwhile, Mason says that the Chief Registrar, as well as the former acting deputy FICAC commissioner, Francis Puleiwai, have also given evidence on the matter.

Pulewai joined virtually from New Zealand.

Yesterday marked the end of the third week of the COI.