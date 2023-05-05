Cells need upgrade says Tikoduadua

Minister Pio Tikoduadua

The Home Affairs Minister has called for improvements to the conditions of police cells.

Minister Pio Tikoduadua is emphasizing the need for the cells to be more humane and in line with human rights commitments.

“I have been in one for a few nights some while ago, I visited some of the cells during my tour. They’re in a deplorable state and we must fix this.”

Tikoduadua has pointed out that he lacks the authority to intervene in the treatment of accused persons unless policy directions are issued to the entire police force by the Commissioner of Police.

The Minister has called for clear laws and standard operating procedures to guide police officers’ discretion, ensuring that it is not exercised subjectively.

He has also highlighted concerns over the inconsistent treatment of accused people by police officers and called for officers to be held accountable for their actions through mentoring and written procedures.